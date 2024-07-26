WWE In Talks To Bring First International WrestleMania To Major European Capital

In 2025, the city of Las Vegas will have the honor of hosting WWE's biggest premium live event of the year – WrestleMania – for the second time in company history. Beyond that, though, WWE may be looking to expand WrestleMania across the pond, particularly to the country of England.

As revealed in a press release issued by the London Government, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, met with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque on Thursday with the intent of discussing the possibility of bringing a future WrestleMania event to England's capital city of London. For Sadiq Khan, this marked an opportunity to make progress in his mission to platform more North American and international sports in London.

"London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe – and I'm determined to cement our city's reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world, as we work together for a better London for everyone," said Sadiq. "It's exciting to be working with the WWE team. The meeting was really productive, and talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality."

As pointed out by Levesque, WWE and London have a "long and successful history" that dates back several decades, including 1992's SummerSlam PLE, which emanated from the world-famous Wembley Stadium. As of 2024, though, WWE has yet to take its grandest stage outside of North America — something that 16-time world champion John Cena previously campaigned to change by specifically bringing it to the prosperous city of London.

Coming out of WWE's meeting with Sadiq, Nick Khan indicated that further talks were needed, but so far, they appear to be promising. "Sadiq Khan and his team are working hard on positioning London as a sport and entertainment capital of Europe, and it has been great to hear more on his vision for how WWE can support them on that journey," Nick Khan said.