Jeff Jarrett Says Former WWE Star Has Untapped Talent 'He's About To Show The World'

In April 2024, another wave of talent releases unfolded in WWE, with the likes of Xia Li, Cameron Grimes, Xyon Quinn, and Jinder Mahal emerging as those affected. 90 days later, a few of these names have begun making moves outside of WWE. One notable venture saw Jinder Mahal, now known as The Maharaja, make a surprise appearance at GCW's So High on July 19 by attacking former GCW Tag Team Champion Effy. On a recent episode of "My World," WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on Mahal's GCW appearance as well as the trajectory he foresees for Mahal's post-WWE run.

"It put a smile on my face. I think he has untapped talent that he is about to show the world," Jarrett said of Mahal. "He's not afraid to roll up his sleeves. You can just look at his physical body and tell that he's not afraid of work. So I think he's on his way. It created the right buzz. I saw clips of it all over the place. It put a smile on my face ... Although people knew Jinder's 90-day [non-compete clause] was getting close to being up, I just don't think they called it, and that's a good thing. So I thought it was cool to see him appear."

Fresh off his attack on Effy, Mahal will now go one-on-one with him at GCW's Now & Forever event on August 2. This respective show will take place in the city of Cleveland, just one day before WWE hosts the 2024 SummerSlam premium live event from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. On August 4, Mahal will return to GCW grounds for a singles match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey in Asbury Park.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.