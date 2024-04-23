Cameron Grimes Shares Emotional Video Confirming WWE Release

Cameron Grimes confirmed his release from WWE in an extremely emotional video posted to his X account on Tuesday. The former NXT North American Champion and the final Million Dollar Champion said in the video, while looking visibly shaken and in tears, that he had just gotten off the phone with the company. Grimes' release comes just days after multiple talents, including Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn were released as "WWE SmackDown" was on the air. The following day, it was confirmed that Indus Sher's Veer and Sanga were also released. On Monday, news of "WWE NXT" talent Von Wagner's release was also reported.

Advertisement

"Five years ago, the last thing I was able to tell my father, Tracy Caddell, was that I signed with the WWE. I loved working here. I loved working at the WWE. I want to thank absolutely everybody that's helped me," Grimes said in his video. "Even though you guys haven't seen me in the past year, I've been trying my best to learn from everybody that comes through, everybody that would let me sit there and listen." He told fans there is now a fire lit underneath him. He said all he has ever wanted to do is work and the WWE was all he ever wanted to "do and be." He gave his love to his fans, and said they're going to figure it out together. "If I have to go somewhere else now to show 'em that they missed out, I guess that's what I've got to do," he said.

Advertisement

The 30 year old previously performed in TNA, and signed with WWE in January 2019. He made his "NXT" television debut that July during the Breakout Tournament, where he defeated AEW's Swerve Strickland. He held the brand's North American Championship for 63 days. Grimes was called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 draft and competed on "SmackDown."