AEW Star MJF Gets Candid About Ricky Starks

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks hasn't been seen on AEW television since the March 30 "AEW Collision," where both Big Bill and himself lost to Top Flight in the World Tag Team Championship Tournament. It was originally speculated that Starks had suffered an injury during the match, which was the reason for his absence, but as of May, he had revealed he was medically cleared. Since then, rumors circulated around Starks' contract status with AEW, as well as reports about him being frustrated with creative and an incident that originally led to an alleged arrest. American Champion MJF has provided his thoughts on Starks' absence on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," saying that he would personally be willing to give him a second chance.

Advertisement

"I'll wrestle Ricky Starks any day of the week. I think he's one of the most underrated talents probably ever, like he's a f*****g phenom, I say that with a wink and a nod because he's the biggest Undertaker mark in the world ... he tried to go toe-to-toe with me on the microphone, I ate him up, I chewed him up, I spit him out. I mean it was pretty embarrassing, and I wrestled him I think I beat him in 30 seconds, but like I'd be willing to give the kid another shot because again underrated talent."

AEW President Tony Khan has also commented on Starks' absence from the company, stating that he'd love to have the former Tag Team Champion involved and back with AEW anytime.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations with The Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement