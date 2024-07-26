Video: WWE Stars Share Their Favorite Olympic Athletes, Events And Memories

Today, WWE continued its live event tour of Japan with the first of two shows in Tokyo. Elsewhere in Paris, France, thousands of athletes have gathered for the official Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be followed by two weeks worth of multi-sport competitions. Ahead of this year's Opening Ceremony, a number of WWE Superstars weighed in with their favorite Olympic events, memories, and athletes on the latest episode of "WWE Pop Question."

Regarding their preferred Olympic event to watch, answers ranged from Greco-Roman wrestling to gymnastics to track to weighlighting. For former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, his personal favorite hits close to home, as he competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the very event.

"My favorite Olympic event to watch is, of course, Greco-Roman wrestling, being a participant of it myself," Gable said. "A close second would be handball. I actually got a chance to watch some handball live in 2012, in London. It is a brutally, brutally violent and physical sport."

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Julius Creed revealed himself as an amateur competitive wrestling fan as well, though his fandom spans a bit more broadly. "My favorite Olympic event to watch has got to be the wrestling," Creed said. "I grew up with it. I'm so excited for it once again every four years. I really, really look forward to it."

Gymnastics emerged as the most watched sport amongst WWE Superstars, with the likes of Tiffany Stratton, Johnny Gargano, and R-Truth identifying it as one of their go-tos. Stratton is a former gymnast herself. Gargano, on the other hand, has no experience in the field. Nevertheless, he constantly finds himself "amazed' at the capabilities of the gymnastic performers.

Other notably watched events include track and Olympic weightlifting, which were pointed out by Chelsea Green and "The Ring General" Gunther, respectively.