Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Basketball

A pro wrestler's athletic background can speak volumes about who they are between the ropes. Sports such as football have long been a breeding ground for aspiring wrestlers given the physical nature of the sport and the size of its athletes. In recent times, wrestlers have come from other athletic backgrounds such as dance, which is contingent on balance, composure, and core strength, all of which are also necessary components to becoming an elite wrestler. Amateur wrestling is also a great base for pro wrestlers for more obvious reasons. However, there is one sport that does not get the recognition it deserves for fielding future stars of the industry: basketball.

In an industry in which characteristics such as size are still important, the height of basketball players can offer immediate credibility to athletes who make the transition to wrestling. However, much like how height is not the only determinant in a wrestler's career trajectory, the same can be said for basketball players. Ideally, a great basketball player will possess attributes such as size and length, in addition to finesse, hand-eye coordination, power, and footwork. All of these qualities are also vital to becoming an all-world pro wrestler, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that there is a contingent of wrestlers who played basketball first, whether at the high school, college, or pro level.

Here are 18 pro wrestlers who come from a basketball background.