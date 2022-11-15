The Biggest Highlights Of Paul Wight's Basketball Career

These days, "The Big Show" might be used to hearing big pops from the crowd every time he returns to a professional wrestling ring. But the first time he heard a crowd cheer for him was on the basketball court, where the seven-time world champion first fell in love with athletics in the seventh grade.

"There was probably like 60 people there but for me, at the time it might as well have been Giants Stadium," Big Show, a.k.a. Paul Wight, once told Sports Illustrated. "It got me hooked."

Wight went on to excel at hoops throughout his youth. "Athletics gave me a chance to make friends and I guess find my 'cool' vibe if there's such a thing when you're in high school," the current AEW star added. The future pro wrestling legend kept up with basketball, growing to become more than seven-feet tall and landing a spot on Wichita State's collegiate basketball team as a backup center.