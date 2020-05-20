Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39.

As noted earlier this morning, an unidentified body was found in the sand on Venice Beach, near where Gaspard went missing on Sunday while swimming with his 10 year old son. The discovery was made about halfway between the Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters by two people walking on the beach at around 1:30am local time, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

In an update, the Los Angeles Fire Department just held a news conference and confirmed that the body found was Gaspard, according to TMZ.

Gaspard went missing on Sunday after getting caught in a strong rip current with his son. He saved his son's life by instructing the first responding lifeguard to help him. Gaspard was then hit by a large wave that took him under, and that was the last time he was seen. You can click here for details on what happened during the rescue from the first responders. The recent statements from Vince McMahon and WWE on the Shad incident, and support for the Gaspard family can be found here. The recent statement from Shad's wife Siliana can be found at this link.

