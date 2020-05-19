WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and commented on former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who went missing while swimming in a strong rip current near Venice Beach on Sunday.

"The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard's family during this difficult time," Vince wrote.

WWE also issued a statement on Twitter:

"WWE's thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Gaspard hasn't been seen since a large wave took him under the water on Sunday, right after he instructed lifeguards to first save his 10 year old son. You can click here for the latest on the search for the 39 year old Gaspard, and you can click here for the latest statement from Shad's wife.

Stay tuned for more on the Gaspard incident. You can see Vince's full tweet below, along with WWE's Twitter statement and a throwback segment with Vince and Cryme Tyme:

