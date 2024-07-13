Chad Gable Addresses Kurt Angle Comparisons, Match With WWE Hall Of Famer

Given the fact that he is an Olympic amateur wrestler who has not only crossed over to be a WWE Superstar but has also been able to embrace a comedic side in recent years, it's only natural for Chad Gable to be compared to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. However, Gable has been able to stand on his own two feet as of late, to the point where those comparisons are being discussed less.

During a recent appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Gable was asked if the comparisons to Angle have gotten annoying.

"To me, I mean it's the highest compliment in the world," Gable said. "I mean he could be considered, and is by some, to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, especially a guy that crossed over, pro wrestler of all time. Athletically, character-wise, entertainment-wise, everything, he had it."

He even revealed that Randy Orton told him backstage at a recent event that he isn't the next Kurt Angle, he's the first Chad Gable, stating that he has made it as his own man in WWE. Gable even got to wrestle Angle before the WWE Hall of Famer hung up his boots in 2019, which was an experience he will never forget.

"He was kind of picking and choosing his opponents and he picked me one night in Chicago, so we got to have a cool little 10-minute match on TV that ended up getting more time while we were out there than we expected. So, for me, it was like the greatest joy in life ... that was like a 'holy crap' moment," said the "WWE Raw" star.

