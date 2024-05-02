Kurt Angle Weighs In On WWE Star Chad Gable As The 'Rebirth' Of The 'Angle Formula'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his perspective on Chad Gable's recent heel turn and betrayal of current Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. On "The Kurt Angle Show", the Olympic Gold Medalist stated how he views Gable as the "rebirth" of the "Angle Formula," and also mentioned the many similarities between the two in the ring.

"Well listen, the Kurt Angle formula worked the first time, the Kurt Angle formula will work today," Angle declared. "I have noticed, I've been watching Chad and he's doing a lot of actions that Kurt Angle used to do, different characteristics, different facial expressions, taking off his singlet before he does his finish, he's been doing the angle slam, the ankle lock, so I feel like this is a rebirth of Kurt Angle ... he has really stepped up and I don't know if I could have done it any better than him, he's doing really good right now."

Angle also shared his thoughts on being a potential manager or advocate for Gable, explaining that it has always been an idea he's interested in, but WWE never seemed to want to give it any consideration. "Believe it or not, they never considered that at least with Chad. I know that they made Jason my son, and that was cool, but for some reason they never decided to do another Team Angle or me team up with Alpha Academy. I'm not sure why, maybe they just felt like I might overshadow them I don't know. I don't think I would, I think that it would be a great idea, but you know, if I were going to do it, it has to be worth it to me." Gable recently attacked Zayn once again after Zayn's Intercontinental championship match with Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw".

