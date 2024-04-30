WWE RAW 4/29/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While I thought this was a pretty lackluster show and I found myself quite bored with the draft, there was one super interesting angle in the first half that kept me pretty entertained. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was involved in the show (as probably everyone watching and realizing where "Raw" was being held expected) but usually these celebrities or athletes are on the side of the babyfaces. Not the case for Mahomes, which I suppose makes sense with how many Super Bowl rings he has and how easy it is for non-KC sports fans to hate. I have nothing against the Chiefs personally, so I found heel Mahomes very entertaining, albeit surprising.

Mahomes started out his heel era by entering the arena not just with United States Champion Logan Paul, but alongside The Judgment Day, even getting some respect from World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest personally. When I saw that at the beginning of the show, I fully expected Mahomes to be ringside, but not necessarily involved in any angle. I thought maybe he just kicked things off for a cheap pop from the crowd before the "Raw" action got started. Boy, was I ever happy to be wrong. While the quarterback didn't get physical, Mahomes was involved in an angle with Paul, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Jey Uso. Mahomes didn't turn face when push came to shove, siding with the dastardly Paul and giving him his Super Bowl rings (and I doubt those suckers were fake) to put on like a pair of his brass knuckles to attempt to knock out Uso. Only he accidentally hit McDonagh, who was sporting either some excellent makeup backstage later on, or Paul actually punched him in the face.

The other thing I loved on the show that closely ties in with Mahomes playing the bad guy was the return of Braun Strowman from injury and looking absolutely jacked. Strowman's music hit as Balor and Paul looked to beat up Uso after McDonagh was KO'ed, and he raced down the ramp to make the save. He delivered a big chokeslam to Balor and Paul ran out of the ring through the crowd. Strowman wasn't done, however, and got into the face of Mahomes, who was flanked by two Chiefs linebackers. The camera even caught him saying, "You better bring bigger guys next time," or something like that, which I found quite charming.

The integration of Mahomes was to be expected with WWE in Kansas City, but I didn't expect him to be the heel and side with Paul. While I'm certainly not the biggest Logan Paul fan in the world, I acknowledge and appreciate just how good he is in the ring and on the mic, so teaming him up with a "bad boy" football star gave him a little more shine. While Paul might not necessarily need that, I found the whole thing entertaining, and it lent itself well to the return of Strowman.

Written by Daisy Ruth