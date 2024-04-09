WWE RAW 4/8/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I don't know why I didn't expect The Rock on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, but for some reason, I figured he'd go softly into the night, back to Hollywood, or at least behind the scenes on the TKO board of directors for awhile, considering Roman Reigns' loss. But, when his music hit during new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes' celebration (side note: man, does it feel good writing that), I asked myself how I could have ever thought that in the first place. The rowdy crowd gave Rock heck, which was fine; it drug the segment on far too long, but that's not what I hated about it — that much was to be expected. It was just how awkward Rock made the entire thing that irked me.

Rock said he had come out to give Rhodes his flowers after winning, which was all fine and dandy, but then asked to hold the championship. Rhodes responded, awkwardly, that he wanted to then hold Rock's People's Championship gifted to him by Muhammad Ali's widow at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. So they awkwardly exchanged belts in the middle of the ring for a few seconds. It would have made more sense for Rock just to take hold of Rhodes' title, which would seemingly set up a title match between the two, for what I assumed would be Saudi Arabia. But, nope, after giving Rhodes his belt back, Rock announced he "has to go away for a little while."

With Dwayne Johnson being the huge movie star that he is, on top of his hundred other business ventures, that much make sense. But when he told Rhodes he would be coming back for him, whether he was the champion or not, because their story together isn't finished, I just didn't really understand. That story seemed all wrapped up, nice and neat, considering Rhodes beat Rock's cousin Reigns, while Rock pinned Rhodes clean as a whistle in the middle of the ring on Night 1. Rhodes' story with The Bloodline as a whole, outside of maybe his friendship with Jey Uso, because that's awesome, is completely over, in my eyes. Who knows how long The Rock will be gone? Is his second return going to feel as special, especially going up against someone he's already beaten, and especially if, God forbid, Rhodes doesn't have the title anymore?

Overall, I found the entire first hour of "Raw" to be very awkward. But The Rock interrupting what should have been a nice celebration of Rhodes addressing the crowd took the cake. Even if he had just interrupted, give Rhodes his flowers, announce he was leaving again for a bit, then gone on his merry way, I would have been okay with that. Even the crowd was chanting "This is awkward!" when it come to the weird belt exchange in the middle of the ring.

Thankfully, even though I hated this, it's something that's easily moved on from, with The Rock seemingly being off TV for awhile. I'm extremely interested in seeing who Rhodes' first challenger is going to be ... I just wish we would have gotten closer to that story on Monday night.

Written by Daisy Ruth