Jade Cargill Makes In-Ring WWE Raw Debut By Demolishing Chelsea Green

"The Storm" touched down on "WWE Raw" Monday night, and she rained on Chelsea Green's parade.

Despite WrestleMania weekend officially ending with Sunday's show, Green stormed into General Manager Adam Pearce's office Monday evening and demanded that she get her "moment". Pearce and "WWE SmackDown's" Nick Aldis agreed to her request, and without inquiring as to who her opponent would be, Greene happily waltzed out to the ring.

Green could not have anticipated the arrival of Jade Cargill, officially make her "Raw" in-ring debut. After Green briefly and unsuccessfully argued with the officials to end the match prematurely, she ate a solid boot from Cargill. One chickenwing facebuster later, Cargill was pinning Green in classic Cargill fashion, with her body leaned back and her hair in Greene face. Green is just the latest name on Cargill's most recent list of victims, as she, Bianca Belair, and Naomi overcame Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL on WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

Despite this being Cargill's first match on "Raw," Aldis clarified that her presence was a "collaboration" between himself and Pearce. It can be assumed that, as of writing, that Cargill is still signed to "SmackDown" and that this was just a one-off cameo for an explosive post-WrestleMania "Raw." As WWE looks forward to its 2024 Draft in three weeks' time, however, some may wonder if this contest against Green was foreshadowing for a future switch to the bright lights of Monday nights.

