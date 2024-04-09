John Cena Makes Surprise Return To WWE Raw, Teams With Awesome Truth Vs. Judgment Day

As The Judgment Day celebrated its championship wins at WrestleMania on "WWE Raw," with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley hoisting their respective World Championship titles in the air, a third belt suddenly appeared on-screen — a Raw Tag Team Championship belt — with R-Truth once again rejoining a Judgment Day party to which he wasn't invited. Priest was instantly irked, and then Finn Balor had the idea to challenge them for the titles that The Awesome Truth just won at WrestleMania in the Six-Pack Ladder Match. Truth said that they couldn't do that because there were three of them, "me, you, and the guy we can't see," who of course, turned out to be John Cena, joining The Miz and Truth mid-match for a six-man tag against Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Cena cleaned house once he entered, and then led the Raw Tag Team Champions in a "15-Knuckle Shuffle," followed by Attitude Adjustments in triplicate to win the match. Following the result, the 16-time WWE Champion celebrated with Miz and R-Truth, while thanking the Philadelphia crowd who, the night before, saw Cena interfere on behalf of new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, taking out Solo Sikoa and eventually staring down The Rock.

Cena's involvement with WWE moving forward is a major question mark, although he indicated on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier on Monday that he'd like to have one more good run, if he can get "Hollywood to pump the brakes for a while."