John Cena Discusses Upcoming Schedule, Possible WWE Return

John Cena made a surprise return to WWE during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 as one of the many familiar faces allying with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. There's been much speculation about whether Cena, now a Hollywood heavyweight in his own right, has enough time on his hands to muster one final run with WWE, but during "The Pat McAfee Show" at WWE World in Philadelphia on Monday, Cena reassured fans that he's not done quite yet.

"Last night wasn't my last night," Cena promised.

Cena has speculated a lot about when he will finally call it quits, and had previously determined to do so before he turns 50. He admitted, however, that he would likely retire before then, as he feels time winding down for his ability to perform at a level he fnds acceptable.

"I can say this with the utmost certainty, I will always be a part of the WWE family," Cena said. "But the time to compete in the ring is coming to a close ... I was grateful enough that Honda bumped a commitment I had to be able to do WrestleMania. So I'll go from here to do something with Honda ... I have some more branding stuff to do before I leave for Europe to finish filming for a movie we started filming before the strike ... Then straight from that to 'Peacemaker' Season Two. That'll take us through just about Christmas, and I'm crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run."

For those wondering, fans shouldn't expect Cena to return for a shot at a record 17th world title. Cena said he feels title shots should be earned, whereas it's been years since he scored a major singles victory.