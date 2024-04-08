The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker & Triple H Appear In WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event

"Bloodline Rules," seemingly, were always supposed to benefit the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In the end, tonight, at WrestleMania 40, though it appeared for a moment that The Rock's involvement might be the deciding factor, the chaotic environment of tonight's main event worked against "The Tribal Chief," and in favor of Cody Rhodes, with a little help from John Cena and The Undertaker. And to follow, adding insult to injury for Reigns, Triple H joined in Rhodes' post-win celebration, putting a stamp on a two-year storyline that had the whole world captivated all the while.

After Rhodes' first Cross Rhodes of the match, Jimmy Uso appeared out of nowhere and hit a Superkick on Rhodes, leading to a Superman Punch from Reigns before The Usos brawled up the ramp from which Jey speared Jimmy off and through a table. Solo Sikoa then came into the mix, hitting a Samoan Spike on Rhodes, only to be met by an entrance from none other than John Cena, who tossed Sikoa and then hit Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment. From there, we got a throwback, with The Rock coming out to stare down his longtime rival, Cena, ducking a punch and hitting him with a Rock Bottom. Then, The Shield's music hit, sending the crowd into a frenzy, with Seth Rollins hitting the ring in full Shield gear, only to be thwarted by a Superman Punch from Reigns and later, smashed by Reigns in a callback to Rollins' defecting from the legendary faction.

The end of WrestleMania hit with one more legendary appearance as the lights went out, the gong hit, and The Undertaker appeared behind The Rock, hit him with a Chokeslam, and ducked back out swiftly, setting the stage for Rhodes to finish his story for once and for all, and sending the majority of the Philadelphia faithful home happy.