Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (3/14/2024)

In a similar vein to my dear colleague's hot take (hi Olivia!) we need to talk about WWE's recent pacing.

I say "recent", but really, their pacing sins date back to as far as two years ago. WWE's storylines have either been painstakingly drawn out and kept on life support for far longer than they should have, or they have been so fast-paced that whole feuds have become "blink and you'll miss it" moments — by the time the match comes, you haven't had any time to soak in the build to it, because there was no build. WWE's storylines are done at either an agonizingly slow pace, or at breakneck, Formula 1-adjacent speeds.

Let's look at Cody Rhodes' infamous, two-year long story as an example of the first one. To be clear, I consider Rhodes' story to the top of WWE, to singles gold, to have started around the same time of his return at WrestleMania 38. Depending on if you want to count his first feud with Seth Rollins as part of that timeline, Rhodes' story has been two years long at most, or a year and some change at least. I don't think I'm alone when I say that this is far too long. Rhodes' popularity as WWE's top babyface is the only thing keeping his story afloat, and even now, there is a vocal part of the WWE Universe who are sick and tired of him because of the lack of closure in his story. There are people who groan when they hear that wrestling has more than one royal family, because even though Rhodes has come out on top against the company's top stars, he is constantly associated with a storyline that is unnecessarily long and far overdue on its finish. WWE has gone overboard with their application of long-term storytelling. Sure, when Rhodes finally wins singles gold (and he has to at WrestleMania 40, otherwise this opinion will become very relevant) it'll feel great, but his reign will forever be plagued by the absolutely insane timeline it took to get there.

There are a few ideas that come to mind when we want to talk about storytelling that is done so quickly or hastily, you can hardly relish it. For me, the Becky Lynch/Rhea Ripley feud ahead of WrestleMania 40 has felt messy and rushed, like they're on some timer to do this feud as fast as they can, to use Lynch and Ripley before they spoil. As someone who is such a fan of Lynch and Ripley's work separately, it feels disrespectful to have Lynch appear at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, basically confirming that she would win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Ripley. Now both women feel like they're traveling at racecar-level speeds to WrestleMania, and after their match, we all will look at each other and wonder just how we got here. Giving wrestlers such limited time to both make good weekly TV and prepare for WrestleMania feels like the greatest disrespect combined with a request for the biggest favor. Do Ripley and Lynch need a year or two to complete their feud? No, of course not. Should they be given a bit more time if they are expected to put on a good feud and carry weekly television segments? Absolutely.

If you want a story, you actually have to tell a story. This whole game of dragging out storylines and wasting talents' time under the guise of "long term storytelling," or the polar opposite where things are booked so quickly you can feel the messiness and hastiness — it hurts everybody. The payoff is not nearly as great because of the train wreck that came before it. Superstars have their time wasted, the audience is no longer invested in the faces they see on the television, and everybody loses. WWE has been in the game for forty years, and they can't find the perfect pacing to give their feuds a proper build-up and send-off? That is unacceptable, and it is a huge reason why the "biggest WrestleMania of all time" feels like an utter flop.

