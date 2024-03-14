Kane, JBL Among Several WWE Legends Coming To Philadelphia For WrestleMania Weekend

In less than a month, wrestling fans and personalities will gather for WWE's biggest event of the year — WrestleMania. Per usual, this year's festivities will include the two-night WrestleMania 40 event, in addition to "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, "WWE SmackDown," "WWE Raw," and the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony. Some newer affairs, such as the interactive WWE World fan experience, will be part of the big weekend as well. As the anticipation continues to grow, a new report has indicated that WWE is also bringing in several legendary figures for the WrestleMania 40 celebration.

According to PWI Elite, WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons, Kane, Jimmy Hart, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield will be coming to Philadelphia for the WrestleMania festivities next month. Former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool is also reportedly set to be present. There is no word on whether any of these five names will appear on camera during the weekend.

Of these five legends, JBL has the most recent on-screen appearance, as he served as a special guest commentator for the special Tribute To The Tributes-themed episode of "WWE SmackDown" on December 8. The month prior, JBL made a cameo on "WWE NXT" as he announced a pair of the qualifying matches for the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, respectively.

Alongside her husband The Undertaker, Michelle McCool was reportedly in town for WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble in January, which, of course, acts as the official starting point of the Road to WrestleMania.

For Kane, his latest WWE appearance took place at 2022's SummerSlam in Nashville, in which he announced the premium live event's attendance total.