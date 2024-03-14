All The WWE WrestleMania 40 Weekend Events We Know Of

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Along with the major two-night event, WWE is set to host a variety of other attractions across the weekend, and Wrestling Inc. is here to help you keep track of all the fun.

Before the official WWE events begin, Thursday, April 4, will feature the return of Mark "The Undertaker" Callaway's "1deadMAN" live show. Additionally, hip-hop aficionados can check out the annual Walemania show, which often includes appearances from wrestlers.

Also beginning on Thursday is WWE World, an "interactive fan experience" that will be available until Monday, April 8. This event can be found at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, with tickets ranging anywhere from $30 to $300.

Before WrestleMania kicks off, "WWE SmackDown" will get things started on Friday, April 4. It will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, with the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET and airing on Fox as usual.

Immediately following "SmackDown" will be the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Fans who attended "SmackDown" will be able to stick around while those at home can watch the proceedings on Peacock.

On Saturday, at the Wells Fargo Center, WWE will present NXT Stand & Deliver, the developmental brand's next premium live event. That show is set to begin at 11:30 am E.T., allowing plenty of time ahead of the night's big show.

The first night of WrestleMania 40 begins Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. That will be followed by night two on Sunday, beginning at the same time.

Finally, to wrap things up, "WWE Raw" will take place on Monday, April 7, at the Wells Fargo Center once again, with an 8 p.m. start time.