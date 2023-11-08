WWE Announces 'Major' Events For Week Of WrestleMania 2024

WrestleMania Weekend is less than 6 months away and WWE has announced the schedule for next year's festivities. According to a press release, it appears next year's schedule will be very similar to the years prior. On Friday, April 5, WWE will broadcast an episode of "WWE SmackDown," followed by the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The next day, "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver will occur in the afternoon before night 1 of WrestleMania XL kicks off. On Monday, April 8, WWE will hold its annual "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. All three events will take place in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Arena. Fans can purchase three-day combo tickets on November 15 through a special presale, while combo tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 17.

WWE will also be teaming with Fanatics Events to provide what is described as "a first-of-its-kind, multi-day WWE fan and collector event in the heart of Philadelphia," it is not clear if this is an expansion of WWE's Axxess events or separate from the traditional fan experience.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. It is the second time Philadelphia has hosted WrestleMania, with the City of Brotherly Love hosting WrestleMania XV in 1999. The show has already sold over 90,000 tickets, breaking WWE's all-time record gate.