Three WWE Legends Will Reportedly Be In Town For Royal Rumble 2024

At least three legendary names could be around for WWE's Royal Rumble event next weekend. PWInsider Elite reported after last night's "WWE SmackDown" tapings that the word going around was Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool are all expected to be in attendance. Of the three, Mysterio is the most involved in the current WWE product, but was sidelined last November with a knee injury after losing the United States Championship to Logan Paul.

The Undertaker has been retired since his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 — a cinematic "Boneyard Match" — and his wife and former Divas Champion Michelle McCool has appeared as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, 2022, and 2023. She has otherwise been retired since 2011 after losing a "Loser Leaves WWE" match with Layla. Per PWInsider, Undertaker will be doing his One DeadMan Show the day after the Royal Rumble. There is no word on whether any of the three will appear on-camera during the event.

Mysterio provided an update on his injury and recovery earlier this month, explaining that he was about halfway through his estimated recovery period. While everything is subject to change when it comes to injuries, it's possible he could be cleared in time for a Rumble return. If that proves to be the case, he will share the ring with the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who have declared their entry into the match.