Injury Update For WWE Star Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has been sidelined from WWE since November after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee. Mysterio underwent surgery to repair the tear he had reportedly worked with over the course of three months, and he recently provided an update on his recovery during "Keepin' it 100".

"Anywhere from six to eight weeks," Mysterio said of his estimated recovery period, "I'm about week four right now." Mysterio has suffered a number of injuries over the course of his 30-plus-year career, many of which he sought to address with stem cell treatments. Knee injuries have notoriously plagued him, but the luchador pointed to the fact that up until this point he had been largely afflicted in his left knee. He feels that it's a culmination of favoring his right knee throughout his previous injuries that's caught up to him.

"This time it was my right knee, I've never had any injuries on my right knee," he said, explaining, "My left knee kept breaking down every other year, sometimes I would go a little longer, numerous ACL tears, the last big surgery I had on my left knee was in 2011 ... My knee was pretty much hanging from a thread ... This time, you put in all the years I've been favoring the right knee for the left one and finally I tore the meniscus on my right knee." The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he has slowed down over the years thanks to the injuries. But he has been in the business long enough to work in a way that still looks innovative and in keeping with the performances fans have come to know and enjoy. Mysterio also said that he would be getting a personal trainer in the new year, specifically to work on his lower body conditioning so he can reduce the injuries going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.