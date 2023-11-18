WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Reveals New NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches

WWE has revealed the next round of Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield announced via X that this Tuesday's "WWE NXT" will feature Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs and Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail; the winners qualifying for the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge bouts at "NXT" Deadline on Saturday, December 9.

WWE Hall of Famer @JCLayfield has the next announcement for #WWENXT Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches! pic.twitter.com/oRIJmEQy5x — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2023

The matches announced by JBL were — in storyline — chosen specifically by the Hall of Famer. Over recent weeks, WWE legends have been making their picks for qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge, including Mick Foley and Lita. Lita took to Instagram to announce her matches — Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend and Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey — and Mick Foley announced his own matches as Dijak vs. Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley. Thus far, Dijak and Williams have qualified, alongside Stratton and Legend.

The Iron Survivor Challenge made its debut at last year's Deadline. There is a litany of rules attached to the bout: A 25-minute time-limit, starting with two competitors in the ring. Every five minutes, a new combatant enters the ring until the full field of five is in the match. A winner is determined by whoever can score the most falls by the end of the match, which can be registered at any stage of the bout, but there is also a penalty box for those who suffer a lost fall. Those who do so will have to sit in said box until 90 seconds have passed, killing vital time to rack up a winning score. Those who win the bout get a future title shot. The inaugural women's winner, Roxanne Perez, used her title shot to become "NXT" Women's Champion in December last year.