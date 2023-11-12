Lita Announces WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers

Qualifying matches for this year's NXT Iron Survivor Challenge will continue on November 14 as WWE Hall of Famer Lita has revealed the latest qualifying participants. In a video posted to Instagram, Lita announced Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend and Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey will take place on this week's "WWE NXT" to determine who advances to NXT Deadline on December 9.

Perez was featured in last year's inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge match and emerged victorious by scoring two pinfalls over the likes of Zoey Stark and Cora Jade. As a result of winning that bout, Perez went on to dethrone Mandy Rose for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Legend has primarily appeared alongside Meta-Four's Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah this year. This will mark her first singles match on "NXT" TV in nearly a year as she last lost to Lyra Valkryia in December.

On the men's side, both Williams and Coffey are looking to qualify for their first Iron Survivor Challenge when they go one-on-one for the first time ever on television. As noted, Dijak and Tiffany Stratton have both qualified for their respective Iron Survivor Challenge matches with wins over Tyler Bate and Fallon Henley.

The Iron Survivor Challenge is a 25-minute match featuring five participants attempting to score the most falls before the time limit is reached. Participants enter the bout in timed intervals until all five have entered. Those who are pinned or submitted must spend 90 seconds in the penalty box. Each winner will receive a future title match from their respective division.