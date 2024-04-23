Video: 'The Real' Chad Gable Calls Rest Of Alpha Academy Clowns After WWE Raw

2024 hasn't been the best of years for Chad Gable. He began the year wanting to be the one to finally dethrone Gunther as WWE Intercontinental Champion, but was stopped by Sami Zayn on the March 11 "WWE Raw" during a gauntlet match to determine who would face "The Ring General" at WrestleMania 40, leading Gable to help Zayn train for his title match. Following Zayn becoming the new champion, Gable got a shot as the Intercontinental Championship again, but came up short, resulting in him completely snapping.

Advertisement

That frustration carried over to the April 22 "Raw," where Gable verbally blasted the other members of Alpha Academy, something he chose to call 'sincere feedback' on social media. Following "Raw," Gable appeared on "Raw Talk" with Cathy Kelley. She claimed that fans have been seeing a different side of him over the past few weeks, to which Gable responded that he is becoming the version of himself that might actually succeed in WWE. He then proceeded to throw even more shade at his Alpha Academy proteges, but believes they will help him in the end.

"This is what you've been waiting for. This is what those three clowns need, too, is somebody to teach them how to do things properly for once. They better listen up, but at the end of the day, I'm doing this for them. This is what they asked for when they signed up for the Academy. So they're going to help me win my Intercontinental Championship, and they're going to be happy to do it. We're going do it as a team. It's going to be a great moment. It's going to be a great celebration, and it's going to be because of the real Chad Gable."

Advertisement

Please credit WWE when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.