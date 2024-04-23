WWE Star Chad Gable Pats Himself On The Back For 'Another Successful Day'

Chad Gable continued displaying his recent change in attitude during last night's "WWE Raw," with the former tag champion verbally running down his fellow members of Alpha Academy in the middle of the ring. Taking to social media platform X this morning, Gable celebrated his actions last night, chalking it all up as a victory.

✅ explain virtuous actions against Sami ✅ help crew w/ some sincere feedback ✅ re-engage quest for IC Title ✅ sleep at night Another successful day for Gable. I feel REWIRED. pic.twitter.com/h1OFTrwlbE — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 23, 2024

It was on the April 15 edition of "WWE Raw" that Gable first showed his true colors as a villain, attacking Sami Zayn after losing a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Prior to that title challenge, Gable had coached Zayn for his match against GUNTHER at WWE WrestleMania 40, with Zayn becoming the one to finally topple GUNTHER. This has seemingly enraged Gable, who had his own heated feud against GUNTHER for the title in 2023.

Last night's segment featuring Gable and the rest of Alpha Academy ended with Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri reluctantly agreeing to support Gable as he continues chasing the Intercontinental Championship. However, it's safe to say that morale in the faction doesn't seem to be at an all-time high.

Though Gable clearly still has eyes on the title held by Zayn, a big question mark lies ahead with the impending WWE draft. The annual roster shake-up will begin this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," and Gable may have accidentally posted a draft spoiler by updating his social media yesterday. The WWE star changed his X bio to include "SmackDown," despite being part of the "Raw" roster for the past several years. It's possible, given his recent change in attitude, that Gable is simply messing with fans, which should become evident as the draft begins later this week.