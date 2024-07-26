Tommy Dreamer Reacts To AEW Dynamite Debut Of Former NWA Champ Kamille

It appears the "CEO" has added personnel to her company of one. The July 24 "AEW Dynamite" saw the debut of former NWA Women's World Champion Kamille in her new role as muscle for Mercedes Mone. It's a new layer in the ongoing storyline between Mone and Dr. Britt Baker as they build toward their championship match at All In. Evaluating the goods and bads of the most recent "Dynamite" for "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer said he was a fan of the segment.

"Kamille is a super impressive, dominant-looking female," Dreamer said. "Makes perfect sense to have her as the heater for Mercedes Mone, putting an obstacle in Dr. Britt Baker's way ... Kamille, former NWA Women's Champion, she's been to the top. I would love to see how this relationship plays out over the long term, because eventually, you know, it usually goes sour. But this is a great way for Mercedes Mone, who is totally entrenched in her 'CEO' evil role. I enjoyed it."

Kamille transitions to AEW after a lengthy run in NWA, where she held the NWA Women's World Championship for 813 days. Her last NWA match came in November 2023, after which she took a hiatus from in-ring competition. Kamille did appear on camera for AEW once before in 2021, as an onlooker during an encounter between The Bunny and Leyla Hirsch, which served as a number one contender's match for Kamille's title back on NWA turf. Dreamer said he saw Kamille as a positive addition to the Mone/Baker feud, because it gives Baker a credible excuse to lose, should interference come into play at All In. "It's also the perfect way not to put your title on Britt Baker, and have her lose because of some sort of interference, and then you could also do Kamille versus Britt Baker, which would be a great match as well," Dreamer said.

