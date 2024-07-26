Bully Ray Addresses Finish To AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Match

While Bully didn't have a problem with the match ending in a conversation, he did think that the performers could have added more tension to the situation by getting the lighter closer to Perry. If Jackson had waited until Allin had the flame close to Perry, the finish would have felt more satisfying.

Advertisement

"There was not enough drama, there was not enough suspense," Bully continued. "There was no 'Holy s**t, he might actually set him on fire' factor, because he was a whole ring's length away. You gotta bring people right to the edge and then you take it away from them."

Rather than making the segment shorter, Bully suggested drawing the conversation out. On the surface, this might seem to slow down momentum even further, but Bully made the argument that it would add much-needed tension to the finish. Still, the former WWE star viewed Wednesday as a win for AEW.

"I didn't think the finish was flat enough to take away from the great hour of action," Bully said. "I also enjoyed the fact that they incorporated some psychology into the match with Hangman not coming down during his entrance, and then jumping Swerve in the aisleway and handcuffing him."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.