Backstage Details On Contentious Chair Shot In Blood & Guts Match On AEW Dynamite

AEW's off-brand answer to WarGames, Blood & Guts, has been one of the promotion's signature matches since it was first performed in 2021, and appropriately, it's a match that's expected to involve a higher-than-usual amount of pro wrestling violence. This year's match, however, which main-evented Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," has drawn criticism for a devastating chair shot delivered to TNT Champion Jack Perry while both Perry's wrists were handcuffed to the surrounding cage, rendering him unable to protect himself with his hands. Since then, details about the spot have begun trickling out, and while AEW's executive leadership have assured its fanbase that Perry is fine, they're also refusing to fully explain the situation.

"All I know is Jack is fine, and that's all that matters," AEW EVP Nick Jackson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso on Friday. "We know the risk we're taking in the ring and it wouldn't have happened if he wasn't prepared for it." Barrasso also reported that "multiple contacts in AEW confirmed that it was a gimmicked chair," meaning the chair had been manipulated in advance to maximize Perry's safety.

The day before Barrasso's interview was published, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked about the unprotected chair shot during the media call for ROH's upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

"I do like to leave some of the art of this and some of the kayfabe of this in the wrestling, and I think that's the best way to do it," Khan said. "I don't think all these spots are created equal. There's different spots, different ways to do things ... There's definitely some mystery to be left to how things are done, and how things might be done now might not be the same way they would be done 25 years ago."

