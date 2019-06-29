Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin went to a 20 minute time limit draw at tonight's AEW Fyter Fest (full results here). It was looking like some additional time would be added on until Shawn Spears showed up and cracked Cody over the head with a chair and proceeded to leave through the crowd. Rhodes bled heavily from the shot, but according to All Elite Wrestling he had no concussion and it took 12 staples to close up the wound.
While it may have seem random for Spears to do this, Wrestling Inc.'s Glenn Rubenstein pointed to the above Road to Fyter Fest video where Cody said Spears would be a good "player/coach," and a "great hand" in the ring, but not a star.
"He could potentially be a player/coach, eventually a coach," Cody said. "Great for the young guys, and he's a great hand. A utility guy, a good worker — NOT a star."
Spears posted a portion of Cody's above comments on Twitter, so that looks to be the motivation for the attack.
Ow#FyterFest pic.twitter.com/w9bl2OAjd0— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 30, 2019
12 staples and no concussion #AEW #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/zbYLl1jPF3— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
If you didn't watch Road to Fyter Fest, Cody talked about Spears as having potential to be a "player/coach." A utility guy, a good worker — NOT a star.— Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) June 30, 2019
Agree with it or not, Shawn's chairshot to Cody's head is his response to that.
Cody vs Shawn at All Out?#AEW @WrestlingInc