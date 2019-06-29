Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the AEW Fyter Fest from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Buy In pre-show live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the main card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Wrestling Inc. will have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up, as well!

The event will stream for free on B/R Live. The Buy In will also be streaming on AEW's YouTube channel.

Below is the full card.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Laredo Kid

Non-Sanctioned Match

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

HARDCORE MATCH (PRE-SHOW)

Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey

PRE-SHOW

SCU vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends

Winner advances to All Out for a shot at a first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.