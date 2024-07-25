WWE's Corey Graves Takes Issue With Chair Shot On AEW Dynamite In Since-Deleted Post

AEW's annual Blood and Guts match saw Team AEW finally get the win they were looking for over The Elite in a match filled with a number of brutal moments. Anthony Bowens fell from the side of the cage through four tables, Swerve Strickland was attacked by a number of staple guns, and Darby Allin hit one of the biggest coffin drops of his career by falling from the ceiling of the cage. However, the one moment that had everyone talking was Mark Briscoe annihilating a defenseless Jack Perry with an unprotected chair shot to the head.

The spot has caused controversy online given the knowledge of concussions and CTE that has been uncovered in recent years, with unprotected chair shots to the head being dropped by virtually all major wrestling companies across the world, for good reason. One person who knows a lot about blows to the head is WWE commentator Corey Graves, who took to social media to voice his concerns regarding a spot like that taking place in 2024.

In a now deleted tweet, Corey Graves seemingly responded to Jack Perry taking an unprotected chair shot to the head during the #AEWBloodAndGuts Match on #AEWDynamite on Wednesday. I couldn't agree more. 👏 I don't understand how people can argue/attack someone for being RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/7EU5P3McDB — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) July 25, 2024

"This is not meant to sound judgmental, or incite 'us vs. them' or question anybody's passion, or talent or intentions. This is just coming from a guy whose career ended from a few too many ACCIDENTAL headshots. The ART of this business is protecting ourselves and each other. Trust me...the gaps in memory are not worth it. I promise," Graves wrote in a tweet he has since deleted due to backlash from fans defending the spot, citing the chair being gimmicked as a counterargument. Graves was famously forced to retire from in-ring action in 2014 due to sustaining multiple concussions throughout his career, but has since been medically cleared to compete by WWE doctors if he wanted to. However, he is yet to get back in the ring.