Being a WWE Hall of Famer and in-ring veteran, Sean "X-PAC" Waltman has experienced his fair share of chair shots to the head. At AEW Fyter Fest this past weekend, Waltman was left with a bad taste in his mouth as he watched the unprotected chair shot that Cody Rhodes took after his match against Darby Allin.

"I wasn't a fan of [the chair shot to the head]," Waltman stated. "We don't need that; that being said, people like to take anything and blow it up and have outrage over it... Yes, it was not good. Okay, I'm pretty sure getting dropped on your fu--ing head with a super collider, yadda, yadda, brainbuster suplex isn't good on your head either. Yeah, I just think it was a lot, and people made a big deal about it."

Waltman believes that this will be one of the only times the company will do a direct chair shot to the head. Even still, he doesn't think that the situation deserves some of the passionate responses it has received since it occurred.

"Okay, so, they won't do [unprotected chair shots to the head] again. What do they want? Everyone to be outraged? I mean, I'm pretty sure it's not going to happen again. Yeah, they shouldn't have done it. Should we be beating a fu--ing dead horse into the ground over it? I don't think so."

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit X-PAC 12360.