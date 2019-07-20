AEW has vowed to be different than the other wrestling promotions out there and one way to stand out is to be more violent. It worked for ECW in the 1990s and it appears that AEW is trending towards a similar style based on their first two events.

The Blue Meanie, formerly of ECW, talked about AEW integrating more violence in their product when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"If they can do it in limited quantities, it's effective. …People were going off about the chair shot with Cody but Darby Allin took that sick bump from the top rope to the ring apron, and I'm thinking everyone's mad about the chair shot but that thing could have snapped his spinal cord," said Meanie. "Nobody's really talking about that. I'd rather take an unprotected chair shot than that back bump. You can't mess with your spinal cord like that and I hope he's okay. I hope he finds a way to take that out of his repertoire."

There have been many opinions about the unprotected chair shot that Cody took and Meanie was asked if there is still a place in pro wrestling for something like that.

"I totally believe that chair was gimmicked but that still doesn't excuse him not putting his hands up," stated Meanie. "But the wrestling business is a weird thing where you can say you're gonna do something in the back and then you go out and you're feeling it. Then you go, 'Screw it. I'm not putting my hand up.' Cody could have easily said I'm putting my hands up and then went out there and, 'Nope.'

"But do I think it should be happening in 2019? Probably not but every bump you take in the wrestling ring is equivalent to a minor fender bender. Chair shots are bad but bumps are just as bad. I'm not excusing either but you kinda know what you're getting into. You can get a concussion from just taking a back bump; it sucks."

Meanie brought up the notion that AEW used a gimmicked steel chair and he then explained how you would go about in creating that.

"Lance Storm said they would take the pins out of the legs for Balls Mahoney's chair shots," revealed Meanie. "That was when he was working with Masato Tanaka who had really bad neck problems. But with the chair Cody took, you could tell they worked it over. What you do is hit it on something like a sharp corner and then push the dent back into place. The best way I can describe it is like pushing on a Snapple lid.

"It's dented to where it's gonna go 3-4 times easier that if you would have hit him with a chair straight out of Office Max. There's plenty of ways to do it, but I know for a fact that that chair was dented. It is what it is, and that sounds cold, but it is what it is."

Meanie has spent 25 years in the ring and is now primarily a trainer at The Monster Factory. He talked about how he is holding up after years in the ring.

"I'm doing good man; physically and mentally I'm good. Still a little crazy; you've got to be crazy to be in the wrestling business," admitted Meanie. "But I'm holding up."

Meanie referred to himself as the Philly Fanatic of Pro Wrestling because he was always there to lighten up the mood between hardcore violence and intense high-fliers.

"I would come out and do the parody. I was like the Weird Al of Wrestling and I'm gonna go see him in concert. But physically, mentally, I'm doing good. I still have issues with knees and some back pain, but that comes with the territory and you know what you're getting into when you sign up for this. But I'm doing good," stated Meanie.

The Blue Meanie can be found on Twitter @BlueMeanieBWO.

