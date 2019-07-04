- As seen above, AEW has released the full Christopher Daniels vs. Cima match from last Saturday's Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach. Cima won that match to continue the SoCal Uncensored vs. OWE feud. Cima will now face Kenny Omega at AEW Fight for the Fallen on July 13 in Jacksonville.

- AEW has released their first women's division photo shoot, featuring Allie, Kylie Rae and Leva Bates for the 4th of July. You can see the shoot below:

- As noted, a big six-man match has been announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen with MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara taking on Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc.

There was a lot of talk about Spears and MJF teaming together after Spears hit Cody Rhodes with the chair shot at Fyter Fest last weekend. Cody and MJF are good friends, and MJF had a backstage altercation with Spears following the chair shot. Speculation is that the MJF - Spears interaction at Fight for the Fallen will lead to Cody vs. Spears at the All Out pay-per-view in August.

As seen below, MJF took to Twitter to react to the six-man match announcement yesterday.

He wrote, ".......Seriously?!?!?!?"

Spears responded to the "Road to Fight for the Fallen" episode, where the chair shot was covered, and commented on Cody. He did not reference the match. Spears wrote, "Speaking of 'vulnerable'... He bled exactly how I thought he would....easily. Now if @AEWrestling feels they are owed any kind of explanation, they can send good ol Jim Ross for a nice little sit down... Sincerely, 'A great hand'"

You can see their tweets below, along with comments from Allin:

