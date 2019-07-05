- As seen above, AEW has released the full match between Riho, Nyla Rose and Yuka Sakazaki from last Saturday's Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach. Riho won the Triple Threat.

- Speaking of the women's Triple Threat from Fyter Fest, Kenny Omega took to Twitter this week and praised the match.

He wrote, "People ask me at times, 'what is it about the joshi that inspire you so much?'. Unique, fun, and passionate performances like these. Please watch if you haven't already! It's Free!"

You can see Omega's tweet below and the match above:

People ask me at times, "what is it about the joshi that inspire you so much?". Unique, fun, and passionate performances like these. Please watch if you haven't already! It's Free! https://t.co/8FD1eqpnJF — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 5, 2019

- Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and issued his second tweet since taking the unprotected chair shot from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest this past Saturday.

Cody previously tweeted that he suffered no concussion and needed just 10 staples to close the wound from Fyter Fest. He tweeted today and plugged the upcoming match with brother Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen on Saturday, July 13 in Jacksonville. They will be facing The Young Bucks.

"Been a quiet week for me since Fyter. Update: wrestling is violent," Cody wrote. "That being said(and staples aside) I wouldn't miss Fight For The Fallen for the world and am thrilled/eager to be part of such a great cause and in this #TagTeamDreamMatch July 13th - Jacksonville"

You can see Cody's full tweet below, along with a photo of he and Dustin being interviewed for the next "Road to Fight for the Fallen" video:

Cody & Dustin Rhodes will discuss their #DreamTagTeamMatch with the Young Bucks on the next episode of #AEW - The Road to #FightForTheFallen #theBrotherHood pic.twitter.com/SprNILemCY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 5, 2019