Liv Morgan Opens Up About Validation That Comes With WWE Title

Since defeating Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring for the Women's World Championship, Liv Morgan is arguably on the strongest run of her career, as she's now held the title for over 60 days, inserted herself into a high profile storyline with The Judgment Day, and will be going one on one with Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. However, Morgan recently shared the confidence and approval that has come with being at the top of the women's division, despite feeling that she was never "good enough" to be where she is now. Speaking with "Good Karma Wrestling," Morgan spoke about often doubting herself, but that the Women's World Championship has made it easier to believe she deserves the success she's had over the last three months.

"I think it's easy for me at least in moments to feel like maybe I'm not good enough, maybe there's something that I'm lacking, maybe there's something that I'm missing ... to have the validation of this championship letting me know that I'm doing everything exactly right and that I'm better than I've ever been it's a great feeling, and I just want to keep it and I just want to keep growing and I just want to keep learning and I just want to keep evolving. I think this is the best version of Liv Morgan thus far, but it's not the best that we're going to get yet."

Morgan also reflected on her early days in WWE, explaining how she started wrestling when she was only 20 years old, and didn't have any experience at all, but she's proud of what she's been able to accomplish in the last decade that she's been performing.

