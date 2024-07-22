Liv Morgan Explains Why WWE SummerSlam Match Is The Biggest Of Her Career

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend against the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title, Rhea Ripley, who was forced to vacate earlier this year, paving the way for Morgan's own reign. In a new interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," Morgan admitted that the upcoming match at SummerSlam will be one of the most important tests in her career.

"This is the biggest match of my career," Morgan said. "I mean, we are talking about Rhea Ripley. I am not going to discredit her. When I was away [with an injury], I saw her at the very forefront of the division, the face of the company — not men or women — the face of the company in general ."

"I hated it," Morgan added as an in-character aside, a reference to Ripley being responsible for Morgan's injury in the storyline. Morgan said she'd been robbed of her dream and plans to rub her post-injury success in Ripley's face.

"For her to laugh at it and mock me and not give it a single thought, and then for me to come back and be dismissed, and her to not even think there wouldn't be anything up my sleeve?" Morgan said. "I am so excited for SummerSlam to prove everyone wrong and prove myself right and complete [the] Liv Morgan Revenge Tour."

Morgan hasn't just taken Ripley's title — she's also been meddling in Ripley's figurative and literal affairs in regard to Morgan's controversial courtship of Judgment Day member (and Ripley's on-screen paramour) "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.