Backstage Report On Buddy Matthews' AEW Contract Status

Earlier this week, a report was released stating that House of Black member Buddy Matthews had signed a new contract with AEW. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some additional details on the agreement, claiming that the two sides actually came together months ago. Additionally, the deal is said to be "lucrative" for Matthews, which undoubtedly helped the wrestler come to a decision.

Writer Dave Meltzer indicated that Matthews had previously asked for his AEW release, backing up reports from September 2022 that several AEW stars asked to be let go but were denied by Tony Khan. Much of that speculation and conjecture surrounded the House of Black, though the group seemed to take issue with the reports, as both Matthews and Brody King strongly alluded to earlier this year.

Much of the fan interest surrounding Matthews' status likely stems from the fact that he is married to WWE star Rhea Ripley. However, with the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion committing to AEW for at least a few more years, any potential onscreen pairing between the two will have to wait.

Matthews last wrestled on June 15 in a six-man tag match, defeating Bullet Club Gold alongside King and Malakai Black. Since then, The Patriarchy attacked Matthews, taking him out of action for a short time. However, the trio is seemingly being set up for an AEW World Trios Championship match against The Patriarchy at AEW All In next month. That means Matthews should be making his return soon, as the pay-per-view is now less than a month away.

