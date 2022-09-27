Tony Khan Reportedly Sets Doctrine Regarding AEW Releases

There has been plenty of rumors and speculation recently regarding potential releases from AEW, with both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews' name being mentioned as potential departures. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Tony Khan has now set a doctrine that nobody is getting released from the company, which he has made very clear in recent days.

This doesn't mean that nobody will ever be released from AEW, of course there are certain situations where this rule will be put to one side, such as when Khan released Jimmy Havoc. However, the main rule is that talent will not be getting cut, and because of that both Black and Matthews could end up back on AEW television sooner rather than later.

Both the House Of Black members have recently made public statements saying they need to take some time away from the ring to think about things, with Black making it clear he needs to deal with some issues in his personal life. Those comments led to speculation about their futures, and it had been reported that both men wanted to make returns to WWE, with the former "NXT" Champion being one of the AEW stars that had been contacted by his former employers as of late.

There had also been reports that Black had actually received a conditional release from the AEW President, but that is not the case, and Black himself took to Instagram last night to shut down several rumors regarding his future.