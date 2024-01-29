AEW's Brody King And Buddy Matthews Respond To Recent Backstage Reports

The House of Black has been the subject of much discussion lately, but not for the right reasons. Daniel Garcia and FTR defeated the group on the most recent episode of "AEW Collision" in a Steel Cage Elimination match, where the only way to win was to escape the structure. There was some discussion amongst fans that the stipulation of escaping the cage was added because the group didn't want to take any pins.

That said, Dave Meltzer believes Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews want to return to WWE, hence why they lost. Meltzer's words have caught the attention of the House of Black, as Brody King took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out the wrestling historian.

"Funny how someone's opinion just becomes fact because they've been watching wrestling a long time," he said. "The format and stipulation of the cage match was always what it was going to be. It's not our fault the wording on the graphic changed."

Buddy Matthews also took to X to poke fun at Meltzer's opinion, stating, "For a "Reporter" he doesn't know much of doing ANY research! lol." This is due to the fact that Matthews hasn't got the greatest win/loss record in AEW, amassing a singles record of two wins and seven losses in his two years with the company. For comparison, in his two-plus years with the company, Black has only been pinned in one singles match by Cody Rhodes on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2021. King has also eaten his fair share of pins in AEW, including his last three singles matches, which all took place during the Continental Classic tournament.