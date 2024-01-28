AEW Collision Results 1/27- House Of Black Meets FTR, Daniel Garcia In Steel Cage

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for AEW "Collision" on January 27, 2024, coming to you live from Brookshire Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana!

House of Black have been locked in a feud with FTR and Daniel Garcia and tonight, they'll be locked in a steel cage with them. Will this match finally end this feud?

On "Dynamite", Orange Cassidy requested that Tony Khan put his friends, enemies, and frenemies in a match on "Rampage". The winner would get a shot at his International Championship tonight. Komander defeated Vikingo, The Butcher, and Kip Sabian for that opportunity.

There will be two women's matches for the first time ever on "Collision". Serena Deeb is making her long-awaited return to action in her first match since 2022. In an Instagram post last November, Deeb revealed that she had been having unprovoked seizures. She has finally been cleared by her neurologist to compete.

Mariah May will also be in action. In her third match since signing with AEW, she will take on ROH's Lady Frost. Lady Frost has her sights set on becoming the inaugural ROH Women's Television Champion.

Bryan Danielson will take on Japanese wrestling legend, Yuji Nagata. The "American Dragon" last faced Nagata in 2004. He tagged with Manabu Nakanishi against Nagata and Masayuki Naruse. They faced off in multiple tag team and trios matches, but never one-on-one.