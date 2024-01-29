Dave Meltzer Believes These AEW Stars Are Heading To WWE

Saturday night's "AEW Collision" episode saw FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Daniel Garcia defeat House of Black's Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King in a steel cage elimination match. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer suggested that two wrestlers who performed in that cage match are leaving Tony Khan's promotion to re-sign with WWE.

"One of the things I was thinking watching this is like, 'These frickin' House of Black guys never do jobs,'" Meltzer said. "And here's the other thing ... 'What if they win this match?' And I was going, 'You know, two of those three guys are going to WWE. I mean, they're going. As soon as they can go, they're gone. Even though they were treated like s**t in WWE and they never do jobs here, they're still going back to WWE.' And my thought is kind of like, 'Why do you keep putting them over because we know they're leaving?' But there you go."

Black and Matthews are the two wrestlers Meltzer believes are returning to WWE. Black worked for WWE between 2016 and 2021 under the guise of Aleister Black. During his run with the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, he won the WWE "NXT" Championship and the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Ricochet. However, Black struggled to make an impact on WWE's main roster. He debuted in AEW a month after his WWE release.

Meanwhile, Matthews performed as Buddy Murphy for WWE between 2013 and 2021. While working for WWE, the Australian-born wrestler captured the now-defunct WWE Cruiserweight Championship, the "NXT" Tag Team Championship with Wesley Blake, and the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins. Matthews began working for AEW in February 2022.

