Former WWE star Aleister Black made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the opening match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, the lights briefly went out before coming back on.

Later in the evening during an interview segment with Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes, the lights went out again. When they came back on, Aleister Black was in the ring and nailed Anderson with a roundhouse kick. Black proceeded to deliver a kick to Cody as well.

Black was originally referred to as Tommy End, before Excalibur billed him as Malakai Black, a name that Black introduced in an Instagram video earlier today.

Black was released by WWE in early June due to budget cuts. Shortly after his release, it was reported that he was expected to sign with AEW, although there was talk that some WWE officials were interested in bringing him back.

You can check footage from Black’s debut below: