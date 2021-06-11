Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Tommy End, Tom Budgen) is expected to sign with AEW.

Black signing with AEW is not a done deal, but the strong belief is that he will be signing with AEW, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Black is under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, and will not be able to sign with AEW or anyone else until Tuesday, August 31.

We noted earlier this week that there are people in WWE who are pushing for Black to be brought back to WWE. You can click here for that report.

Black recently appeared on the “Oral Sessions” podcast with Renee Paquette and expressed interest in wanting to wrestle several AEW, Impact Wrestling, and ROH stars, including Impact & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Moose, Sami Callihan, Christopher Daniels, Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Brody King, Homicide, Eddie Kingston, and Jungle Boy.

“I want to get in the ring with Moose, [Sami] Callihan, Mox, Omega, Christopher Daniels. My God, there is such an array of crazy talent,” Black said. “Jungle Boy is great. I think [Powerhouse] Hobbs is awesome. Brian Cage, Brody King from Ring of Honor, Homicide, I would love to get in the ring with Homicide. Eddie Kingston is another one.”

Black also expressed interest in signing with NJPW.

“I think it’s no secret that I have a lot of love for New Japan. New Japan would be phenomenal,” he said. “I love Japan. I miss Japan. Even thinking about it gives me butterflies. Never did I feel more like a professional wrestler than when I stepped off the plane at the Narita Airport, and I would go to the dojo and start training. It was great. We don’t know what the future holds at this point, well, I know certain parts of my future, but I’m not going to spill the beans here.”

Stay tuned for more on Black’s status.