NXT Star Will Challenge Bayley For Her Women's Championship At WWE Tokyo

WWE is currently on a house show tour in Japan, where several stars such as Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Shinsuke Nakamura are present, including WWE Women's Champion Bayley, who received a challenge for her title tomorrow night from a "WWE NXT" star. Former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura will go one on one with Bayley this Saturday Night in Tokyo, WWE shared the interaction between them on "X" this morning. "Meiko wants the title! The legend @satomurameiko will challenge @itsBayleyWWE for the WWE Women's Championship tomorrow at #WWETokyo!"

Satomura teamed with Bayley, Belair, and Cargill over the last two days as they defeated Damage CTRL along with Tiffany Stratton in two consecutive matches. Satomura's last appearance on WWE television was at NXT Roadblock in 2023, where she challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, unfortunately falling short to "The Prodigy."

Bayley currently sits at 110 days as WWE Women's Champion, and her match against Satomura will be her 14th title defense, including on house shows. Bayley will also defend her championship against Nia Jax at SummerSlam, as Jax earned the opportunity to fight "The Role Model" after becoming the winner of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

