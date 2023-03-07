WWE NXT Roadblock Live Coverage (03/07) - Women's Title Match, Jailhouse Street Fight, The Grayson Waller Effect Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT Roadblock" on March 7, 2023!

"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be putting her title on the line against Meiko Satomura. Satomura requested the match after she agreed to help Perez defeat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in tag team action on the February 15 episode of "NXT". Elsewhere in the women's division, Gigi Dolin will finally have the chance to get her hands on Jacy Jayne after weeks of animosity. Jayne betrayed Dolin on the February 7 edition of "NXT" during an episode of "Ding Dong, Hello", delivering a superkick before sending her head crashing through the door on the talk show's set. Dolin got the better of Jayne two weeks ago after blindsiding her with an attack during a promo segment.

Grayson Waller will be hosting Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect". Waller has been vocal about feeling underappreciated and has taken his frustrations out in regards to his "NXT" Championship loss at "Vengeance Day" on Michaels over the past few weeks.

Speaking of the "NXT" Championship, current titleholder Bron Breakker will be joining forces with Julius and Brutus Creed as they square off with Indus Sher. Tensions between The Creed Brothers and Sanga and Veer Mahaan have built up over the past few months while Jinder Mahal has been looking for another chance to get his hands on Breakker once again since losing to him in a title match two weeks ago.

Additionally, Tony D'Angelo will collide with Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight, with the winner being determined based on which of the two men can throw their opponent into the jail cell at ringside and lock them up first. The pair have taken an issue with one another after both vying for Wes Lee's North American Championship. Joe Gacy will also be squaring off with Andre Chase as Chase looks to defend Thea Hail's honor following her abduction at the hands of Ava a few weeks ago.

We are live! The show kicks off with a "Tiffany's Epiphanies" segment from Tiffany Stratton. Stratton says she can't believe how quickly "Stand & Deliver" is approaching, then runs down the card for tonight's show. She puts Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura on notice, and says she will see the winner of tonight's title match in Los Angeles.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo head to the ring. Dijak follows.