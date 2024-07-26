WWE HOFer Booker T Says This Wrestling Title Is 'Pretty Stupid'

WWE legend Booker T is not a fan of a current TNA Wrestling title name, arguing that the name is stupid.

On a recent "Ask Booker Anything" edition of his podcast, the "WWE NXT" commentator said that the TNA Digital Media Championship is a title that befits an indie promotion and not a promotion like TNA Wrestling.

"Now we have the Internet Championship now as well, right?" began Booker T. "Digital Media [Championship] ... That right there is kinda stupid. I'm just saying, that title right there should be thrown out of the window. Digital Media Championship? C'mon, bro, that's just taking it a little too far. That's something that an indie company would do, right?"

The WWE Hall of Famer joked that the indie company remark was because his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, had a similar title in the past. Host Brad Gilmore corrected Booker T by stating that they had an Internet title because they aired on the Internet, and it changed to the Television title when they moved to TV.

"That's exactly my point, that's an indie-like type thing, right?" Booker T said. "The Internet Championship [would be a better title name] or Social Media Champion."

The TNA Digital Media Championship was introduced in 2021, with Jordynne Grace being the inaugural holder of the title. The championship is currently around the waist of veteran star PCO, who won the title from AJ Francis at last week's Slammiversary show, where he was also proposed to by Steph de Lander.