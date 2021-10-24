Jordynne Grace won the Impact Digital Media Championship against John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Chelsea Green, and Madison Rayne at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Grace hit the grace driver on Skyler to win via pinfall. The match was a six-way intergender match with the competitors making their way through a tournament to get to the finals.

The title is expected to be showcased on Impact Plus and Impact’s social media channels.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: